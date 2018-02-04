Justin Timberlake has been hard at work rehearsing for his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (Feb. 4), and fans can get a sneak preview of his performance in behind-the-scenes rehearsal video that has leaked online.

In footage obtained by TMZ , Timberlake is putting together a huge spectacle large and flashy enough to play well not only in a stadium-sized venue, but on live TV, complete with what looks like an extensive cast of dancers, pyrotechnics and plenty of fast tempos to keep the show moving.

Timberlake will take the stage at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday for the halftime at Super Bowl LII, and contrary to rumors, sources tell TMZ that there is no NSYNC reunion planned for the spot, and that Janet Jackson will not appear as a nod to her past wardrobe malfunction. Prince is reported to appear in a hologram tribute in his hometown.

These Country Stars Have Performed at the Super Bowl

Timberlake grew up in Tennessee and has been flirting with country music for years, including an incendiary appearance singing "Tennessee Whiskey" with Chris Stapleton at the 2015 CMA Awards . His latest album, Man of the Woods , features a collaboration with Stapleton titled " Say Something ," and Toby Keith also contributed to the album as a writer.

So, is there any chance we might see a country music cameo on Sunday at the Super Bowl? We'll find out when Super Bowl LII airs live on NBC at 6:30PM ET. The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off, marking a rematch for the two teams 13 years after the Patriots won 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Country Commercials Fit for the Super Bowl