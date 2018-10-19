K9 Grant for K9 Titan – Votes Needed

The Great Barrington Police Department's K9 program has been nominated as part of a nationwide selection process to receive a grant from a company called Aftermath . The Great Barrington Police Department's program is unique in that it is funded by donations and grants like this one.

K9 Titan and his officer Tim Ullrich are the only dog team in South County and provide mutual aid to all of Great Barrington's surrounding towns, when needed. The Great Barrington Police Department needs people to vote daily for the next two weeks.

Voting is easy and you can do it now by going here . From there just provide the information that is needed. You can vote every 12 hours, and if you want bonus points, you can vote again on Instagram.

(article image is a photo collage of Titan and was sent to WSBS from Stephanie Ullrich for online use)