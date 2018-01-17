Fans Guess Name of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Baby Girl

Today (Jan. 16), Kanye and Kim Kardashian West welcomed their third child through a surrogate. Since news broke that the couple's newborn daughter was finally here, one question still remains: what have Kim and Kanye named her? Naturally, the internet failed to disappoint with the answers.

When XXL asked the question on Twitter, dozens of our followers responded with spot on names and some a bit outlandish. While some chose possible baby names like Yeezy and different variations of Kanye's nickname—despite his new child being female—one fan assumed the rapper and his wife will pay homage to his late mother and name her Donda. Others, as expected, decided on different directions like East, West and South, while many more took a more comical approach.

"I hope Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their new baby daughter 'Wild Wild' for the culture," one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted "THEY GUNNA NAME HER WAVE RUNNER 3000!!!! AND CALL HER WAVEZ," a clever name twist on Yeezy's latest sneaker release and song on The Life of Pablo , respectively.

The Kardashian clan is filled to the brim with children, with at least one more arrival confirmed by Khloe Kardashian and her partner, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. Kim's youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, is rumored to be carrying Travi$ Scott's child for months now, though no one in either family has yet to confirm .

Take a look at some fan responses to what Kanye and Kim should name their new baby girl below.