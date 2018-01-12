Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Due Any Day Now

Even though they've already had a health scare with their son, Saint West, while welcoming in the new year, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are ready to bring their next child home. According to ET , the surrogate that is carrying the power couple's third child is due to give birth "any day now."

A source told the site that the West family is "very excited" about welcoming the newborn soon, and that "they are fully prepared and can't wait to bring their baby home."

KimYe decided to use a surrogate for their third child after Kim experienced two high-risk pregnancies with both her daughter, North West, who is four years old, as well as Saint, who is two years old.

While it hasn't been confirmed by the couple as to whether they are having a girl or boy, previous reports said that they are expecting a baby girl for baby No. 3.

As far as the surrogate carrying the child, she is reportedly an African-American woman in her 20s, and so is her husband of five years, who already have two boys. Kanye and Kim have reportedly paid her $45,000 for her services as their surrogate, and prohibited her from smoking, drinking or doing drugs during her pregnancy with their baby.

If all goes well, can probably expect a birth announcement from the couple sometime soon.