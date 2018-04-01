Kate McKinnon‘s got a handful of big projects on the way. On top of appearing on Saturday Night Live every week (not a commitment at all!), she’s in a new comedy opposite Mila Kunis, starring in the live-action adaptation of YA novel The Lunch Witch, and now, she’s joining a musical.

Danny Boyle, somehow finding time to take on another project in addition to helming the next Bond, is directing the musical comedy from a script by Love Actually‘s Richard Curtis. Said to be about a struggling U.K. musician, the untitled film is set in the 1960s or ‘70s. Variety reports that the SNL favorite is in talks to join the cast, which currently includes Lily James and EastEnders actor Himesh Patel. Boyle is reportedly still at work on his Bond 25 script, but the trade reports that his musical comedy would shoot first this summer.

We’ve seen a taste Boyle’s musical abilities with Slumdog Millionaire‘s Bollywood-inspired number, but an entire music-themed film? That’s certainly a bold move, though one that does make a lot of sense for the director. Boyle has a knack for pairing music with his work, and some of his films’ most memorable scenes are brought to life by the pulsating energy of iconic pop songs. When you think of Trainspotting, you think of “Lust for Life,” when Slumdog comes to mind, so does M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes.” Back in 2013, I went to a panel where Boyle spoke about his process of soundtrack selection. He talked about critics who likened his early work to music videos (as a diss), which he took as a compliment, and using songs to enhance the rhythm of his stories.

Making a film with entirely original music is surely different from building a soundtrack, but I’m just as intrigued to see what Boyle does, especially with someone as buoyant and animated as McKinnon in his cast.