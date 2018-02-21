Kathy Bates Channels Bruno Mars in ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Preview

Kathy Bates performs and dances to Bruno Mars ' "That's What I Like" in a new preview for Thursday's upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle .

The clip , released Monday, features the actress wearing a leopard print shirt and a gold chain as she moves smoothly around a low-rider before being pampered by a group of backup dancers.

"I finally have an answer when somebody asks me, which is always, 'What's your favorite LSB moment ever?'" co-host Chrissy Teigen says of Bates' performance.

Fellow host LL Cool J and Bates' opponent, comedian Tone Bell, are also seen laughing and enjoying the rendition of the Grammy-winning song.

Bates faces off against Bell on Lip Sync Battle which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

