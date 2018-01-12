Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Are Raising Two Empowered Feminists

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are proudly raising two daughters, 9-year-old Sunday Rose and 7-year-old Faith Margaret. They keep their girls apprised of current events, and in an interview at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7 chatted about the sexual harassment claims currently filling headlines and how they explain such complex topics.

Both Kidman and Urban wore black to the Golden Globes in solidarity with the Time's Up initiative — a voice for women who've suffered sexual harassment and abuse. On the red carpet, the couple were asked by Entertainment Tonight 's Nancy O'Dell what they tell their daughters about what's going on in the world.

“They’re pretty aware," Kidman admits of Sunday and Faith. "They’re very much about advocating for women’s rights, and what they want to do and having opportunities. My mother was a feminist when I was growing up, but you know, this is about all of us working together to make the world a safer, better place for all of us.”

See Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes

Urban adds that he hopes that the way he and his wife live their lives is an example to his young daughters, as well.

“Hopefully, Nic and I are living our morals and the way we see the world and the girls see that," the country singer says. "They’re also fortunate to have the grandmothers they do, to be able to watch them and see how they live.”

Kidman took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a limited TV series for her role in Big Little Lies . During her acceptance speech she made the podium a soapbox, addressing the elephant surrounding Hollywood this year: abuse.

“This character that I play represents something that is at the center of our conversation right now. Abuse,” she said during her speech. “I do believe and I hope we can make the change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let’s keep the conversation alive."