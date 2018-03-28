Kelly Clarkson Responds to ‘Voice’ Contestant Who Called Her Comparison to Other Gay Artists ‘Small Minded’

Kelly Clarkson has responded to Molly Stevens, a former contestant on her team on The Voice , after being called "small minded" for comparing Stevens, who is gay, to a handful of other gay artists during a battle round performance this week.

On Tuesday (March 27), following her elimination from the show, Stevens called out Clarkson for likening her raspy tone to the voices of Melissa Etheridge, the Indigo Girls and Patty Griffin, the former two of whom are gay.

Stevens claimed that the comparison perpetuated a "common stereotype" about queer woman singers, sharing on Instagram, "@kellyclarkson compared me to @melissa_etheridge and the @indigogirlsmusic. While I’m extremely honored to be in that category of talent I do believe that comment did us all a disservice and only threw us into a labeling trap. It felt small minded to me and exactly what I feel we need to bring attention to the world."

"I don’t think Kelly Clarkson meant ANYTHING by this and even gave it any thought but clearly I did," she continued. "I guess I’m just thinking in my head that I am a singer songwriter who happens to be gay. And so is @melissa_etheridge and the @indigogirlsmusic...But it’s a common stereotype that happens too often. People put us in boxes. How about for today I am just Molly Stevens and you be you too."

After fans pointed out Steven's Instagram post, Clarkson took to Twitter to clear the air .

“Wow. This really bums me out. I need everyone 2 hear me & hear ALL OF THE WORDS I SAY," the Meaning of Life singer, who has been a longtime ally to the LGBTQ community , tweeted.

"I compared Molly to Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin (a name that was left out conveniently), & the Indigo Girls purely because of the rasp in her voice & that she’s an amazing storyteller," she added.

An hour after Clarkson's tweet, Stevens apologized to her in a comment , writing, "I am so sorry to have caused any pain and hurt with anyone. Learned my lesson to not process my thoughts on social media today. Especially the day after being aired on The Voice . I’m truly sorry. I hope our paths will cross soon so I can tell you this in person."

Watch Stevens' performance, below: