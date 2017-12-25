Kelly Clarkson to Perform at 2018 Super Bowl Pre-Parties

We may be less than two months away from the biggest event of the NFL but excitement continues as another artist is added to the Super Bowl festivities.

American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson will make various pre-party appearances for Super Bowl ticket holders leading up to February's big event.

According to JustJared , the 35-year-old singer will perform at the 52 Live pre-party at The Armory the weekend before the Super Bowl followed by another appearance at the Delta 360 Sky Club inside the U.S. Bank Stadium before the game on Sunday, February 4.

Meanwhile, it was announced in October that the Super Bowl Halftime show will be headlined by Justin Timberlake .