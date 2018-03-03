Elizabeth Olsen won’t be the only familiar face in your feed. Reports indicate the Avengers: Infinity War star’s new Facebook ( yes, Facebook ) drama has picked up a new recruit from a galaxy far, far away, as Kelly Marie Tran joins the cast.

Per Variety , Last Jedi breakout Tran will once again end up playing the younger sister; this time to Olsen’s widow character Leigh Gibbs. The ten-episode series – now going by Sorry for Your Loss – is described as “a dark comedy that explores the life of young widow Leigh Gibbs (Olsen) as she deals with the grief of losing her husband while reconnecting with relationships of her past.” Here’s how Tran’s role is outlined:

Tran will star as Jules, Leigh’s younger sister. The character is described as the most fun girl at a party, and the hardest to live with. In the face of her brother-in-law’s death, Jules is not only fighting day-by-day to maintain her sobriety, but also struggling to evolve out of the role of the well-meaning disaster in her family.

Facebook snagged the series away from Showtime, setting Olsen to both star in and executive produce. The female-driven dramedy is created and written by Kit Steinkellner, with Switched at Birth creator Lizzy Weiss showrunning and Master of None alum James Ponsoldt producing and directing episodes.

It remains to be seen how or when Sorry for Your Loss will be distributed for Facebook Watch, but stay tuned.