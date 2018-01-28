New KFC Commercial Reveals First Female Colonel Sanders

Country music star Reba McEntire is the latest celebrity to play Colonel Sanders in a Kentucky Fried Chicken commercial.

The fast-food company tweeted out Thursday a photo of McEntire sitting at a dressing room table with a photo of the KFC spokesman on one side of her and a mannequin head holding the colonel's signature white hair and mustache, glasses and black string tie on the other.

The chain later shared a minute-long ad for its Smoky Mountain BBQ Chicken, showing McEntire as the colonel singing in a country western-style saloon.

Among the lyrics he croons are: "I'm Colonel Sanders. Same as always. Absolutely nothing's changed. Please ignore any likeness to famous country singers. I'm definitely not a woman."

McEntire, dressed as herself, is also seen at a table enjoying the show.

Ray Liotta, Rob Riggle, Rob Lowe, Norm Macdonald, Billy Zane and Darrell Hammond have also played the Colonel in recent ads.

By Karen Butler, UPI.com

