If you're still hoping for Sex and the City 3, you may want to give up now.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), actress Kim Cattrall slammed Sarah Jessica Parker after her Sex and the City co-star reached out with sympathy following the death of Cattrall's brother last week.

In a message posted on Instagram, Cattrall insisted that Parker was trying to be sympathetic so she could restore her "nice girl" image after the two had been publicly feuding. "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," she wrote on IG.

Cattrall continued, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

In October, Cattrall criticized Parker for making her the reason a third Sex and the City film hasn't happened yet . “And now, now at this very moment, it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” she told Piers Morgan.

“And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer...I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have," Cattrall continued.

Last week, Cattrall's brother was found dead in his home after missing for a few days. He was 55 years old.

Check out Kim Cattrall's Instagram post below.