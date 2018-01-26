Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian-West are embracing their new baby bliss after welcoming third child , Chicago West, via surrogate this month. Even though the power couple is happy to be adding to their beautiful family, Kim denies the rumors that the two are already seeking to have another child through their surrogate.

Reports surfaced yesterday (Jan. 24) that Yeezy and the reality star asked their surrogate to carry and deliver their fourth child, but that's not the case. Kim addressed the recent slew of articles reporting the rumor, tweeting that it's all "fake news."

The couple welcomed "Chi" to their famous family this month, which marks as the duo's third child together. Their new baby girl is now the youngest sibling to KimYe's other children, North West, who is four years old, and Saint West, who is two years old.

Both the Life of Pablo rapper and Kardashian decided to use a surrogate for their third child after Kim experienced intense complications with both of her previous pregnancies with North and Saint. Doctors advised her to not carry another baby, as to not put her and the child at risk during the pregnancy and delivery process.

We'll have to see if Kanye and Kim plan to have a fourth child in the future, but for now, we're sure they have enough on their hands with their newborn, Chicago.