Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Chicago

It's not often Kim Kardashian shares photos of her new daughter Chicago, so when the reality television star does post a picture, it's big news. On Saturday (March 17), Kim shared another photo of the adorable baby.

"Morning cutie 💗," Kim wrote in the caption of the photo, which features Chicago with her mouth agape, sporting a pink onesie and a white bib. The latest Chicago photo is the first picture of the baby Kim has shared since posting a selfie of the two in February .

After welcoming her and husband Kanye West's third child on January 15 through a surrogate, Kim recently said she is probably done having children . “I don’t think I could handle more than that," she told Elle . "My time is spread really thin."

The star also opened up about using a surrogate and the difficulties that came with it. "The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody," she proclaimed. The 37-year-old personal chose this method due to a life-threatening condition known as placenta accreta."

While having three young children can be tough for any parent, Kim has a good man on her side and praised her husband. "He’s taught me to have more of an opinion," she said. "I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious."

Check out Kim K's picture of Chicago below.