Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Chicago

Bryan Bedder, Getty Images

It's not often Kim Kardashian shares photos of her new daughter Chicago, so when the reality television star does post a picture, it's big news. On Saturday (March 17), Kim shared another photo of the adorable baby.

"Morning cutie 💗," Kim wrote in the caption of the photo, which features Chicago with her mouth agape, sporting a pink onesie and a white bib. The latest Chicago photo is the first picture of the baby Kim has shared since posting a selfie of the two in February.

After welcoming her and husband Kanye West's third child on January 15 through a surrogate, Kim recently said she is probably done having children. “I don’t think I could handle more than that," she told Elle. "My time is spread really thin."

The star also opened up about using a surrogate and the difficulties that came with it. "The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody," she proclaimed. The 37-year-old personal chose this method due to a life-threatening condition known as placenta accreta."

While having three young children can be tough for any parent, Kim has a good man on her side and praised her husband. "He’s taught me to have more of an opinion," she said. "I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious."

Check out Kim K's picture of Chicago below.

PopCrush Source: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Chicago
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top