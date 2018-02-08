Disney Working on Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Movie

Disney Channel announced this week it has begun casting for a live-action, Kim Possible movie.

An animated Kim Possible series, featuring Christy Carlson Romano as the title character, debuted in 2002, ran for 87 episodes and spawned two movies—2003's Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time and 2005's Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama .

The franchise is about a high-school student who saves the world from evil villains when she isn't in class or at cheerleader practice.

The new version will be penned by the original show's creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, as well as Josh Cagan. It is being co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky. McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine are executive producing the project.

"Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains. Although Kim Possible 'can do anything,' kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them. As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and [her sidekick] Ron fully dimensional, I'm thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team—Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach—into a world where anything is indeed possible," Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement.

