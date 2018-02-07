You’ve Never Seen a Kiss Jacket Quite Like This

At this late date, there wouldn't seem to be any Kiss -branded items still left to invent. After all, Gene Simmons and company have always been rock's most aggressive merchandisers.

They've attached the band's name to everything from expected items like toy microphones , the Kiss bike and pinball machine and the Kiss Rock and Roll Over wall mural to more off-the-beaten-path novelties like Hello Kitty-themed Kiss stuff, the "Merry Kissmas" holiday throw blanket , the Gene Simmons inflatable tongue ( not making that up ) and the much-discussed Kiss Kasket .

Yet, as you'll see in the above video, Kiss outerwear can still be taken to yet another level. We've found a super fan with a next-level jacket project that refers back both to Kiss' typical stage setup and their platinum-selling 1977 album Love Gun – which featured the original group in full makeup along with their familiar logo.

Go inside the construction of this vest, including its intricate lighting design. Once inside, you'll find a special treat: Signatures by nearly all members of Kiss and other key contributors to the band's legacy, including Paul Stanley , Bob Kulick and Ace Frehley , among many others. Find out which key guy is missing, and how the jacket's inventor can control the jacket remotely.

We conclude by asking this super-fan one final question: Which is the best Kiss album? His selection – which doesn't come from their celebrated late-'70s era – just might surprise you.