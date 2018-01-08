Game of Thrones star Kit Harington found himself kicked out of a bar after a game of pool got ugly.

According to a report from TMZ , Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO hit show, was forced to leave a New York City bar on Friday night (Jan. 5) after becoming aggressive during a game of pool.

The actor reportedly began banging on the pool table and started grabbing cues before being restrained by fellow bar patrons. In footage obtained by the site, Harington can be seen being escorted from the venue and arguing with security.

One witness who was there claims the actor left the bar after being asked to leave but later returned and was then physically removed.

While fans wait for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, HBO revealed they're going to have to wait a little longer. On Thursday (Jan. 4), the network said the series won't return until 2019 for a six-episode season.

In a press release, HBO stated that David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will direct the new episodes, alongside writers that include Benioff, Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill. Benioff, Weiss, Carolyn Strauss and Frank Doelger will be the show's executive producers.

Check out footage of Harington at the bar below.