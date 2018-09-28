Knob Hill Construction Begins Oct. 9

From the Town of Great Barrington

Contractors for the Town of Great Barrington will begin work on the Knob Hill Road storm drainage improvement project beginning the week of Oct. 9, the day after Columbus Day. Work includes excavation of the road to install new catch basins and pipe and repaving of the road, including curbing.

This work should take 4-6 weeks, depending on weather, with the goal of substantial completion and repaving before Thanksgiving. Work hours will be 7:00 A.M.- 3:30 P.M., with no work on weekends or holidays. One way traffic should maintained for most of the project. If closures are warranted, the Town will attempt to provide advance notice. This work is part of the Town's comprehensive approach to mitigate stormwater runoff that impacts water quality of Lake Mansfield.

This project is funded by a Section 319 Nonpoint Source Competitive Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, administered by MassDEP.