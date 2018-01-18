Boy, that Apple wasn’t kidding about their entry into the TV business. Atop high-profile projects from Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg , the tech giant has now booked SNL alum Kristen Wiig for a new ten-episode comedy with Witherspoon producing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Apple has placed a ten-episode order for the new comedy produced by (and starring) Wiig, as inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s short-story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It . The production also marks Apple’s first scripted comedy (it’s an admittedly shallow pool), while Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce atop their own morning show drama with Jennifer Aniston .

30 Rock alum Colleen McGuinness will act as showrunner, producing with Witherspoon, Wiig and Hello Sunshine head Lauren Neustadter. No studio has yet made a commitment to the series, but prospects are nonetheless firm. The untitled series marks Wiig’s first regular TV return after SNL ( discounting guest appearances like The Last Man on Earth ), as the Ghostbusters star has since concentrated on feature work like Bridesmaids , Downsizing , mother! and more.

This is also Apple’s fifth original series on the docket, after Witherspoon and Aniston’s series, Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer, Spielberg and Bryan Fuller’s Amazing Stories and a Ron Moore space drama. Apple is also bidding for J.J. Abrams’ TV return , though that project is seen as a more likely HBO get.

Time will tell when any of these series start production or premiere, so stay tuned for the latest.