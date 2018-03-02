Kristen Wiig in Talks to Portray Villain Cheetah in ‘Wonder Woman 2′

Kristen Wiig is being eyed to portray DC Comics villain Cheetah in Warner Bros.' upcoming superhero sequel, Wonder Woman 2 .

Wiig is in talks for the role, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, as production ramps up to meet the film's planned Nov. 1, 2019 release date.

The film, from returning director Patty Jenkins, will be set in the 1980s during the Cold War and will once again feature Gal Gadot as the titular character, Deadline reported.

Wiig is best known for starring in Bridesmaids and most recently Downsizing alongside Matt Damon. The actress has never appeared in a superhero film.

Cheetah, first introduced by Wonder Woman creator William Moulton Marston in 1943, is a mantle used by a variety of characters, but most famously by Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva staring in 1987. Minerva is a wealthy anthropologist whose appearance completely changes to resemble that of a cheetah during an expedition in Africa. She possesses superhuman speed and strength.

The villain has appeared in a number of DC comic books, animated features and video games including 2017's Injustice 2 .

The 15 Best Movies of 2017

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

Copyright © 2018 United Press International, Inc. All Rights Reserved