Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Eyeing Return to Reality TV

Kristin Cavallari is reportedly eyeing a reality TV comeback.

According to TMZ, the MTV alum is set to launch a new reality series on E! later this year. The show is said to focus on Cavallari's life in Nashville as she expands her fashion empire (She currently owns jewelry line Uncommon James and an eponymous shoe brand). Her husband, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, is also said to be appearing, though the show will primarily center around Cavallari.

The news comes after the 31-year-old said she was " open" to returning to reality TV while speaking with former Hills castmates Spencer and Heidi Pratt on their podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again , in January.

“To go back to that now as a mom and a wife, it would have to be different. I would have to be an executive producer. I would have to have more control and it would have to be more on my kind of terms,” she said, noting she would "never" put her kids — sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 2 — on a reality show.

Cavallari starred on The Hills from 2009 to 2010 after appearing on Laguna Beach in the mid-2000s. She's since nabbed minor roles on series including CSI: NY, The Middle , and The League , and guest-judged America's Next Top Model and Cupcake Wars . She competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2011.

