Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Stormi

Since giving birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner has been pretty coy when it comes to posting photos of the baby. But on Friday (March 23), the reality television star shared three new adorable photos of the baby.

The black-and-white pictures feature mommy and daughter laying next to each other in bed, as Kylie flashes a smile and Stormi stares at the camera.. "Stormiiiiiiiii," Kylie wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Kylie took to Twitter to reveal a few details about her pregnancy . Answering questions from fans, Kylie revealed her No. 1 craving during pregnancy was Eggos. "I never like them before i was pregnant & haven't had had one since i had her. so strange! lol," she tweeted.

Kylie was also asked about having fear during the birth but said she was never scared. "I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this," she wrote.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first daughter together into the world on Feb. 1 . The star confirmed the birth three days later, sharing a video announcement on her YouTube page. "There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness," she said.

Check out the photos of Kylie and Stormi below.