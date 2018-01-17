Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum posted a video of his newborn baby on Instagram that is the definition of cute.

If that's not enough, Cash is singing "Wheels on the Bus," Lillie rolls her eyes and Haywood's adorable dog, Bear, is also in on the action. Really, it's just one funny cat trick away from being the perfect video.

"Lillie is not too sure about Cash and Bear but they LOVE her!!!! Catch that eye roll from her," Haywood captions the post.

Lillie was born in December, while Haywood's bandmate, Hillary Scott , is expecting twins in February. Both have shared their experiences via social media and the third member of Lady A, Charles Kelley , even gets in on the fun from time to time, memorably posting a photo of him singing to Scott's belly during Lady A's CMA Country Christmas performance.

"They say the babies start recognizing people’s voices at 18 weeks. I wanted to make sure I was one of them," Kelley writes, adding, "Love ya @hillaryscottla and can’t wait for those twins to come!"

Haywood and Scott's children will make five kids in the Lady Antebellum family, including Kelley's son Ward, born February 2016.

2017 was a busy baby year in country music with Thomas Rhett 's wife Lauren giving birth to a baby girl in August, while Brantley Gilbert (son), Tyler Hubbard (daughter) and Jason Aldean (son) all welcomed new babies in late 2017. In addition to Scott, Chris Stapleton 's wife, Morgane, is also expecting twins in 2018.