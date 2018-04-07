Lady Antebellum Set Sights on Fourth of July Gig

While most of the country still finds itself in the winter doldrums, Lady Antebellum just found a way to get us dreaming of summer with the announcement that they will headline a free Fourth of July concert in Nashville this year.

And yes, it's acceptable to light up a sparkler right now.

As originally reported by the Tennessean , the country trio will appear at the Let Freedom Ring Concert alongside fellow country star and new Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson . After the concert, attendees will enjoy an always amazing 30-minute fireworks show, which the Convention and Visitors Corp. refer to as one of the biggest in the country.

"There’s no better place to watch fireworks than Nashville’s downtown riverfront on a night filled with music,” Mayor David Briley says in a statement about the event. "That’s why Nashville’s July 4th celebration has quickly become one of the biggest and best in the country. Nashville has musical talent that no other city can match, and it will be on display once again this July 4th."

Lady A just might have their kiddies in tow on the star-studded night, as both Hillary Scott’s twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn and Dave Haywood’s daughter Lillie Renee will be celebrating their very first Fourth of July!

Following the concert, Lady A will get ready to embark on their much-anticipated Summer Plays On Tour alongside co-headliner Darius Rucker and special guest Russell Dickerson , kicking off on July 19 in Toronto.