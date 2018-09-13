See a 15-Year-Old Lady Gaga In Her First On-Screen Acting Role (WATCH)

Come Oct. 5, Lady Gaga will make her feature film debut in A Star Is Born , a remake of the classic 1937 musical directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper. To say that it's a big deal for the 32-year-old pop star is an understatement: The reviews thus far have been rapturous, and more movie scripts have already been rolling in en masse. The first time Gaga watched it, she said she burst into tears and didn't stop crying until the end.

Still, A Star Is Born is hardly her first brush with acting. She was actively involved in her high school's theater, playing lead roles in Guys and Dolls and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and studied method acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute for ten years. She, of course, went on to star in American Horror Story , but she also managed to pick up a bit part before breaking big in music. All the way back in 2001, when she was just 15, Gaga appeared in a Sopranos Season 3 episode titled "The Telltale Moozadell." The role was so small her character didn't even receive a proper name: She's referred to only as "Girl at Swimming Pool #2."

Luckily, the clip of her performance is still floating around the internet. Watch it below.