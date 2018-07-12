Last Call for Youth Musician Auditions for Amplify Program

According to a press release sent to WSBS, Berkshire’s-based non-profit, Music In Common, is seeking musicians of high school and college age to round out the band for the launch of its only audition-based program, Amplify. Amplify is a 3-week songwriting and performance program where youth musicians will work with professional musicians and producers to learn, rehearse, record, and perform a set of songs that have been written by youth around the world in MIC JAMMS. Amplify culminates with 2 public performances on August 26 in Pittsfield and August 27 at the Raise the MIC Gala Celebration in Great Barrington. Auditions are being held online with a July 15 deadline.

“We have already accepted a highly talented and diverse group of musicians into the program, but we have room for a few more and are especially in need of a drummer. This is a unique and powerful experience for a young person who loves to make music and understands the power of music to connect people,” says Todd Mack, Executive Director.

The program kicks off with a JAMMS workshop in which the musicians will write and record their own song to be included in their Amplify concert. The remainder of the time will be spent learning and rehearsing JAMMS songs. In the process, band members will learn about the faiths, cultures, and narratives of the youth who wrote the songs, thereby connecting them to peers whose backgrounds may vastly differ from their own. Their songs will have wide exposure around the world and will help to amplify the voices and visions of their global peers.

“We are thrilled to have youth from at least 3 states coming for Amplify. Some of the participants from California have been involved with MIC for years and this experience really embodies our vision of long term engagement and impact,” Mack adds. For applicants outside of the local region incurring transportation and lodging expenses please contact todd@musicincommon.org.

Thanks to the support of our sponsors and grantors, there is no tuition for Amplify 2018 Berkshires and selected musicians will receive a small stipend for their participation upon conclusion of the program.

The program will take place from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday – Friday, August 6 - 24 at Dewey Hall in Sheffield, MA with culminating concerts at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield on Sunday August 26 and Crissey Farm in Great Barrington on Monday August 27.

You can get more information and an application by going here