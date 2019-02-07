Last Chance To Join A Crochet Class In Great Barrington

Everybody needs some down time these days and what better way than to participate in a unique fiber arts crocheting class as some of your tri-state region neighbors are actually reaping the benefits from this relaxing past time and you can join them at Berkshire South Community Center on Crissey Road in Great Barrington, but you must pre-register in advance to reserve your space in this course that is taught by sculptor and fiber artist Huck Elling.

These classes meet every Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 pm and are open to all levels in this field. Some materials are available but it is advisable to bring your own just to be on the safe side. The course runs weekly until March 14th as you have the ultimate power to create anything from clothing to quilts with your bare hands and of course, a pair of crocheting needles.

Community Center members save a total of $15 as they can sign up for only $55 and guests will be charged the regular $70 fee. For more information on how you can become a member and enjoy yearly discounts on various programs, log on here or call (413) 528-2810.

Berkshire South Community center is open 7 days a week from 6 am to 8:30 pm on weekdays, Saturdays from 8 am to 6 pm and they close at 5 pm on Sundays.