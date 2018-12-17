Last Chance To Visit A Local Farmer’s Market

The Copake Hillsdale Farmer's Market has been open for business every Saturday since the start of November. This weekend is your last chance to shop local just in time for the holidays from area food and craft vendors will take place on December 22nd from 10 am to 2 pm at The Roe Jan Park's harvest barn located on route 22 in Hillsdale approximately one mile south of the Hillsdale traffic light where routes 22 and 23 meet.

This is a great opportunity to bring fresh, locally based home-grown food from neighboring Columbia county as a variety of vegetables will be available for purchase including leeks, kale, beets, cauliflower, potatoes and garlic as shoppers will have the ability to plan holiday meals accordingly and you can take care of that last minute Christmas shopping by checking out an assortment of gifts from local vendors who are ready to assist you with all necessary shopping needs just in time for Christmas.

The barn has ample parking and picnic tables available. SNAP payments to purchase eligible goods will also be honored for this event. More details on this week's availability and vendor schedules will be posted by going to their Facebook page or log on to their website .