Last Night’s GB Car Show (over 50 photos)

What a perfect night it was for a car show. We couldn't have asked for better weather. After last year's car show was cancelled due to weather, everybody seemed overjoyed that it returned this year. Put on this past Thursday by the Great Barrington Fire Fighter's Association with music provided by the Old Yankee Street Rods, this was the 10th annual car show and let me tell you, it was an incredible turnout.

As you can see from the photos below, Main Street and Railroad Street in downtown Great Barrington were packed with people and classic cars. Everything was on display from Comaros, Firebirds , Mustangs and more. You name it, they were there. It was fun for the entire family and the crowd truly enjoyed the afternoon and evening. Plus we made plenty of winners courtesy of prize wheel spinning.

As always, WSBS was glad to be a part of the festivities and we can't wait to do it again next year. Don't forget to check out the photos below, it was an event to remember!