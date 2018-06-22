Late Local Game Recap from June 18
Great Barrington Little League
In a rain shortened game Baba Louie’s defeated Great Barrington Police 13-6.
Baba Louie’s had strong pitching from Chace Reynolds, James Williamson, and Sean Warren. The offense was led by Mark Bailly and Camerin Liebenow who both went 3-3 while Chris Paul and Sean Warren went 2-3
For Great Barrington Police, Griffin Touponce pitched well. At the plate Tyler Sprague, Matt Lowe, and Griffin Touponce all hit a triple while Jacob Kreis crushed a double.