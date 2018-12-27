Latest Housy Hoops Results

In Housy Hoops Junior Division:

In the first game of a Junior League double header over the holiday weekend, Tom's Toys defeated Aberdale's in a game that wasn't decided until the late 4th quarter by a score of 34-24. Chris Wickwire scored 9 points, Dylan Netzer added 8 points and Everett Pacheco added 6 points for Tom's Toys in the win. Robin Tovell led Aberdale's with 8 points while Phineas Wheeler, Brennan Peyre and Jacoby Vincelette had all around strong games.

In the second game of the afternoon, Carlson's Wood Floors pulled away from Amerigas in the final minutes by a final score of 33-28. Dominic Calautti was the games leading score with 16 points while Mabel Cooney had an excellent game on both ends of the court and chipped in 9 points. In a balanced scoring attack, nine players scored for Amerigas, with Finn Mason leading the way with 8 points.