LaurieAnne Pays A Visit To The WSBS Airwaves

LaurieAnne is best described as a small town country girl from New York's Hudson Valley who is actually garnering plenty of attention nationwide with her unique spin of performing classic country music. The journey began when she sang some of these vintage recordings with her father while listening to this timeless music on their stereo system.

She teamed up with her brother in the late 80's and formed their own band but that dream came to an abrupt halt due to personal matters and the group dissolved, however her passion to sing in front of a live audience never went away and in 2011, LaurieAnne went back in the saddle to pursue her dream and it came to fruition when she found her former guitar player, Fred Scribner on Facebook and the band returned full throttle. For the past 8 years, she continues to forge ahead with the goal of presenting a viable and entertaining product to her loyal audience.

LaurieAnne's first album garnered lots of attention as her "no holds barred" attitude in performing already has earned her numerous awards for her songwriting skills. She is well known and popular in her domain of Orange and Sullivan counties in upstate New York and also showcased her talents at various venues in my home town of New York City. Now it's your turn to discover her musical savvy as she will check in LIVE with Ron Carson on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat, immediately following The Trading Post on WSBS.

LaurieAnne will share some interesting stories with our listeners and we will also sample a pair of tracks from her latest CD "Small Town Girl". A third album is also in the works and is scheduled to be released later this year and we'll definitely have her back on the air with us to preview some fresh tracks from that upcoming collection as well.

You are welcome to check out her website at anytime by logging on here . Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM this Saturday at 10:05. You can listen LIVE on line by heading to our web site or download the free WSBS app to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device and the chat is also accessible on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

To sum it all up in a quote mentioned on her bio, LaurieAnne's life has come full circle and is she is once again "Ready To Ride"