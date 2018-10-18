Learn How to Become a Weather Spotter Tonight

Have you ever wanted to be Weather Spotter? Well, your opportunity to fulfill this dream is coming up sooner than you think. You can become a Weather Spotter for the National Weather Service, learn more about severe weather and much more as SKYWARN will host a training session regarding winter weather events this evening at the Berkshire Medical Center auditorium on North Street in Pittsfield from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

The training session will be presented by John Quinlan who is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albany. You can register for this training by going here

About SKYWARN

SKYWARN® is a National Weather Service (NWS) program developed in the 1960s that consists of trained weather spotters who provide reports of severe and hazardous weather to help meteorologists make life-saving warning decisions. Spotters are concerned citizens, amateur radio operators, truck drivers, mariners, airplane pilots, emergency management personnel, and public safety officials who volunteer their time and energy to report on hazardous weather impacting their community.

You can learn more about SKYWARN by going here