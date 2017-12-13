What’s Leaving Netflix: January 2018
It is currently December 13, 2017. (Happy National Cocoa Day everyone!) That means you have just over two more weeks to watch some of the following titles on Netflix before they leave the service on January 1. A few that caught my eye: Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream, and John Ford’s Young Mr. Lincoln, all heading off to the great video store in the sky at the start of the New Year.
Here’s the list of what’s disappearing from Netflix in January.
1/1/2018
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order Special Victims Unit: Season 14-17
License to Drive
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokemon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokemon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokemon XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man With One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
1/3
VHS
1/4
Lost: Seasons 1-6
1/5
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
1/15
Sirens: Seasons 1-2
1/30
Futurama: Seasons 7-10
Gallery - The Best Netflix Original TV and Films: