What’s Leaving Netflix: January 2018

It is currently December 13, 2017. (Happy National Cocoa Day everyone!) That means you have just over two more weeks to watch some of the following titles on Netflix before they leave the service on January 1. A few that caught my eye: Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction , Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream , and John Ford’s Young Mr. Lincoln , all heading off to the great video store in the sky at the start of the New Year.

Here’s the list of what’s disappearing from Netflix in January.

1/1/2018

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order Special Victims Unit : Season 14-17

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokemon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokemon: Indigo League : Season 1

Pokemon XY : Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man With One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

1/3

VHS

1/4

Lost : Seasons 1-6

1/5

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

1/15

Sirens : Seasons 1-2

1/30

Futurama : Seasons 7-10