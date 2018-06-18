Lee Girls in Today’s State Tennis Semifinals
The Western Mass Division III champion Lee Girls tennis team heads back to Springfield's Forest Park this afternoon to face Central Mass titleholder Hopedale in a State Division III semifinal. The Wildcats defeated top-seed South Hadley for the Western Mass title last week at the same venue.
Recapping some local scores from the weekend:
Black Diamond defeated Wheeler and Taylor 16-6 in Great Barrington Little League action on Father's Day afternoon. Kyle Wellenkamp pitched 5 innings holding Wheeler and Taylor to 3 runs. At the plate, he went 3-4 with 2 doubles and a single and scored three runs. Gabe Fahey and Gregory Kay both contributed with doubles for Black Diamond. Michael Ullrich pitched well in the losing effort and offensively went 2-3 with a single and double, scoring two runs. Ian Lanoue made his pitching debut for Wheeler and Taylor. Nathaniel Von Ruden basted a 2 run homer in the 6th and scored three runs on the day.
On Saturday, Wheeler and Taylor squeaked out a walk off win against GB Police Association 6-5. Charlie Loring came up with the game winning hit in the bottom of the 6th with two outs and the bases loaded. Walt Hewins pitched 4 strong innings in relief with 5 strikeouts. Walt also had two singles with two RBI’s. Brady Carpenter, Noah Moodey, and Will Loring all had singles.
For GB Police Matt Lowe had a strong outing on the mound and added a single at the plate. Ethan Morowitz had two singles, Jaiden Ellerbee had a double and a single and Tyler Sprague had a single.
Fairview beat Rodger Trucking 7-6. Landon Havens had an RBI in the bottom of the 6th to give Fairview the win. Also Eric Miller and Liam Smith had 2 hits while Joe Mcnulty had a double. For Rodger Trucking, Keetan Jones had 2 hits while Jack Quinlan and Ben Moro also had hits.
Mt.Everett's softball team was unable to dethrone reigning Western Mass Div. III champion Turners Falls, as the Thunder rolled to an 8-3 win over the Eagles in Saturday's title game. That makes it 5 in a row for Turners Falls.