Lee PD Takes Lip Sync Challenge to ‘Call Me Maybe’, Challenges Pittsfield PD (Video)

If you have been on social media in the past few days, you may have seen a viral sensation where police departments from all over the country are participating in a lip sync challenge.

The challenge has officially been accepted in the Berkshires -- kicked off with a rousing performance by the Lee Police Department.

Members of the Lee PD decided to show off their talents to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" and it is fantastic. Check out the video of the performance below: