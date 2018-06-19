Lee’s State Semifinal Tennis Match Reset For Today

With severe, stormy weather threatening and delivering damaging conditions across Western Mass. on Monday, the State Division 3 Girls Tennis semifinals are now scheduled for today.

Western Mass champion Lee will meet Central Mass titleholder Hopedale this afternoon at 3:30 on the courts at Forest Park in Springfield.

Despite the weather on Monday there was some local baseball able to be played. Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Wheeler & Taylor 9-3. For Berkshire Ortho, Owen Wade pitched 5 strong innings, allowing only 1 hit with 9 strikeouts. He also singled in two runs. Grayson Beacco pitched the 6th inning, striking out 2. Ben Gross had a single with two RBI'S and Hayden Cutlip and Ty Stalker each had a hit. For Wheeler & Taylor, Nathaniel VonRudden pitched 4 strong innings with 8 K's. Noah Moody had a single and Mackaila Carpenter made a nice defensive play at first.

In a rain shortened game, Roger Trucking edged GB Fire 3-1. Both teams hit the ball, pitched and played defense extremely well. For GB Fire, Rise, Lorenzo, Jackson, Cameron, and Lukas ended with 2 hits. Roger Trucking’s Max Wood, Adam Williamson, and Kyler Mazza had two hits apiece. Max Wood got the win on the mound pitching 4 innings, striking out 10. The game actually went into the 5th inning and GB Fire scored twice to tie the game. Roger Trucking answered by scoring 4 in the bottom half before the rain ended the game with 2 outs in the 5th.