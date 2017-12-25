Lenny Kravitz-Designed $38 Million L.A. House Up for Grabs

A house featuring interior design by Lenny Kravitz has gone on the market for $38 million.

Kravitz acted as creative director on the Stanley House near Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, which contains wood and stone features along with custom-created furniture. He founded the New York-based Kravitz Design in 2003.

“Imagine all the stars aligned and the view gods and rock gods came together to build their last homage to the legendary Sunset Strip,” reads the description on the Hilton & Hyland sales page . “Lautner, Goldstein, Sinatra and Jimi Hendrix would all give their nod to The Stanley House.” The property is said to be “hovering just above the City of Angels with the ultimate privacy and explosive 270° views that you can reach out and kiss” and offers “the most masterful mid-century modern paradise ever constructed.”

The three-level Stanley House boasts a multi-room master suite plus four additional bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a private nightclub, marble walls and custom artwork, with outdoor space extending to a third of an acre. “We searched high and low for interior designers that could give this property such rich soul, and that’s what Lenny and his team created,” said Branden Williams, manager of the organization that currently owns the property. “When you’re here, you’re not sure what era you’re in. We wanted to keep people guessing.”

Kravitz explained his interest in interior design during an interview with Forbes.com last year. "[I] grew up around people like Miles Davis, actors, and New York theater people who had great wardrobes and great homes. They were artists who knew how to create a vibe that’s really interesting, welcoming, with lots of personality and expression. The early '70s was a very expressive time in design, fashion, music, art - in everything. I think via osmosis this all happened. It wasn't something I was thinking about or looking for. I dug it and kind of took it all in.”