Lenox PD Seeks Help Identifying Alleged Larcinest (Photos)

The Lenox Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying an individual who may be tied to some local crimes.

"Lenox PD is looking for your assistance with identifying this individual who was involved past larcenies from a local business in Lenox," said a spokesman of the department. "If you know this person either send LPD a PRIVATE FB message or call 637-2346. Investigating Officer is Officer Demary. Thank you in advance."

Here are a couple of photos that were posted on the department Facebook page .

If you know who this is, please contact the Lenox Police Department. Feel free to share this to others in the area who could help ID him.