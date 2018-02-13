Lenox Public Schools Ranked in the Top 1% Nationwide

The Lenox Public School district has been ranked in the top 1-percent in the entire country.

Niche.com has released its "2018 Best School Districts" list and the Berkshire County school system ranked incredibly high. Out of 10,574 school districts in the US, Lenox Public Schools came in at No.132 and earned an A+ overall grade.

"The 2018 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users," according to Niche, who provided the annual study.

Lenox Schools earned A+ grades for academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, college prep and resources & facilities. They also earned an A-grade for health & safety and an A- for food. The school district ranked high in a lot of national categories, coming in at No. 65 (out of 10,541) for the school district with the best teachers in the country, as well as ranking in the top 10-percent for safest school districts in the county.

On a statewide level, the district came in at No.1 in the county, No.14 in the state (out of 218) and No. 3 in having the best teachers.

A big shout out goes to Berkshire Hills Public Schools as the district came in at No. 449 in the nation, which is ranked in the top 4-percent across the country, and ranked #41 in the state of Massachusetts.