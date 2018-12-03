Let Your Voice Be Heard in Lenox Tonight

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is holding a public meeting this evening in the Duffin Theater at the Lenox Memorial and Middle High School, 197 East St. Lenox, MA from 5:30 – 8:30PM. This meeting will be an opportunity for the public to receive an update on the mediation process and status. Members of the public will also be given the opportunity to inform EPA on what is most important to them and what would be an ideal cleanup, and to voice any concerns or questions on this process and status.

Here's tonight's agenda

I. Introduction, Background and Status of Mediation (15 minutes)

Introductions and Ground Rules for Public Meeting

Status of Remedy Selection

EPA’s Goals for the Mediation

Explanation of the Mediation Process and Opportunity for Public Involvement

II. Public Comments – including questions/concerns about process as well as providing individuals’ visions for components of an ideal settlement of this matter. (2.5 hours)

Wrap‐Up and Next Steps

(above information sent to WSBS for online and on-air use from Kelsey Dumville, Public Affairs Office, Senior Community Involvement Coordinator)