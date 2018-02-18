Liam Gallagher’s Truce With Noel Was All in His Head

He may have told the world that he and his brother Noel called a truce in time for last Christmas, but Liam Gallagher now admits the détente was a figment of his imagination.

Back in December, Liam tweeted about the so-called truce, saying his brother had reached out to him and the two were " all good again " after many years of feuding, and planning to share a peaceful Christmas — only to renege on the accord in another Twitter outburst just days into the new year.

But in an interview with NME , Liam reveals that the two never, in fact, buried the hatchet.

"In my head [we called a truce],” Liam said. “‘Cos it’s Christmas innit and me mam’s always going, ‘Look, calm down,’ so I had a couple of drinks and thought, you know, I’ll put it out there. But it’s not happening, is it?"

Despite the fact that it didn't happen, it wasn't for a lack of trying. Liam went to a London joint called Chiltern Firehouse frequented by Noel in the hopes of seeing him. "I went there and he wasn’t there. He wasn’t meant to be there, but that’s where him and all his posh mates go, so I thought I’d steam down there and see what they gotta say," he said. "I just went down there looking for a bit of trouble and that but there was none of ’em about. They were all probably at home, counting their money."

"We've not made up," he added, making it plain when he calls his brother's latest album "silly." He went on to call it "cosmic pop" that’s "like a shit Kula Shaker.”

Both brothers were busy in 2017, with Noel releasing Who Built the Moon? in November with his post- Oasis band, the High Flying Birds , and Liam putting out his first solo record, As You Were , in October. Just after releasing it, Liam announced he was already at work on his follow-up. He now says he'll back in the studio in April. "A bit more up-tempo," is how he describes the album he wants to make. "A bit more in-yer-face. Less apologetic. I'd love to do a proper out-and-out punk rock album — a bit [Sex] Pistols , a bit Stooges . I can do that gear; I can definitely sing 'em. Some of the sing-y songs are a bit of a struggle when I do 'em live. But the lippy ones I can do all day long. The ones where you spit 'em out. You're not necessarily singing, you're just fucking screaming and shouting. I'm all for that."