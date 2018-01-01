Liam Gallagher Says He Can’t Play ‘Wonderwall’ on Guitar

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has admitted that he can’t play the band’s classic track “Wonderwall” on guitar – although he’s been singing it since 1995.

“I don’t even know how to play it on guitar, man, that is the joke,” he recently told The Sun (via RadioX ). “My kid can play it, but seriously, I can’t.” He was talking about his son Gene, of whom he said in another interview with the Herald Sun , “Gene’s still in sixth form but he’s desperate to be in a band. He plays guitar and drums, he’s on the lookout for band members. I’ve not heard him sing, but he’s got the attitude and the look for sure. He’s a good little guitar player; he’s better than me. I mean, I can’t play, but he’s good.”

Gallagher described “Wonderwall” as “a big song everywhere around the world” and added, “A lot of people give it a bit of stick; they say they’ve heard it a million times – but as soon as you play it people lose their s--- over it and they’re all f---ing buzzing. The way I see it there’s a new generation of people coming to see me or Noel [Gallagher] and they want to hear it. They’ve paid money so who am I not to play it? I don’t mind playing it. I love it. We play it with a cello and an acoustic guitar now; I think that’s how it should be done.”

Gallagher’s debut solo album, As You Were , was released in October 2017 to critical acclaim and high sales figures. He previously discussed his intention to record a follow-up, and on the theme of continuing to write music he told the Herald Sun , “You’ve still got to want to do it and be able to do it and have the songs, you know what I mean? As great as all the songs you’ve done before may be you don’t just want to be going out and playing all your old stuff. You want to have some new stuff to add to it, whether it’s as good or not. Sometimes your new stuff gets judged against songs that have been around for 20 years. To go out and tour without a new album is a bit of a cop-out.”

Last month he played down speculation of an Oasis reunion after revealing that he and Noel had settled the differences that caused the band to split in 2009.