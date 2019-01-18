LiLi Roquelin Returns To The WSBS Airwaves

A few months ago, Lili Roquelin checked in with us to preview her latest sound of the season "Don't They Know It's Christmas". Now she has returned to the musical front with a brand new album entitled "Be Inspired" which contains material that brings joy, hope and reflection that leaves the listener with an invigorated and peaceful feeling. In simple terms, this collection will take you on a journey that you will never forget.

The new album was well received when Lili spotlighted this latest compilation in a live concert at The Bitter End in New York City as she also recruited various top-notch musicians and engineers to bring this variety of music to life including Brian Scheuble who worked with Sir Elton John, Sheryl Crow and Liz Phair and Joe Lambert , a mix master credited with assisting Moby and Sinead O'Connor in past musical endeavors.

