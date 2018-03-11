Lisa Bonet is the only cast member from the popular '80s sitcom The Cosby Show that hasn’t addressed the controversy surrounding Bill Cosby . Until now.

As you may know, Cosby is preparing for a retrial on charges that he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted his accuser Andrea Constand . Pennsylvania Judge Steven O'Neill announced that the retrial will begin on April 2 and it will last a month. Last year, Cosby’s sexual assault trial ended in a hung jury .

In a lengthy interview with Net-A-Porter , Bonet revealed that she always felt a negative vibe from her former TV dad. When asked if the allegations about Cosby made her experience working with him bittersweet, Bonet said, “No, it’s exactly as I remember it.”

"There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions," she added, "but there was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed.”

The writer then asked her did she sensed a darkness? “Always. And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago," Bonet said. "That’s my nature. The truth will set you free."

When asked about Cosby’s current legal situation, Bonet stated, "I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so.’ I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bonet talked about her personal journey being of mixed race, her career in Hollywood and being married to Jason Momoa, who is on the road to becoming a box office star himself.

You can read Lisa Bonet's full interview at net-a-porter.com .