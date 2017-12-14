Listen To Free, Live, Holiday Music This Weekend

Coming up this Friday and Saturday (12/15 and 12/16). It's the annual "Sounds of the Season" concert. Performers include the "Christmas Angels Chorus" directed by Jim Morrison. The concert begins at 7 with a special performance by the Lee Bell Choir at 6:30pm under the direction of Judy Olds. It all takes place at the Lee Congregational Church at 25 Park Place in Lee. Admission is FREE and there will be a special visit from Santa along with free refreshments and it's handicap accessible.I attended the concert last year and my wife Amber sang in the chorus. It was a fantastic concert. The singers and bell choir performers truly put me in the Christmas spirit. This is definitely a family event and is fun for all ages.

One particular aspect that I enjoyed about this concert is that you get to listen to classic Christmas songs mixed in with some more obscure tunes and songs that haven't been in the mainstream in a while. My favorite song that Amber sang was a duet she performed with a gentlemen, "Once Upon A Christmas" of Kenny and Dolly fame. They really did a bang up job! Plus the chorus contains singers of all ages even folks in their teens and younger.

I assure you that this is one of the best ways to get yourself in the holiday spirit. Take it from me, I was there. It was loads of fun. Plus, with money being tight this time of year (with having to gift and extra food shopping duties etc) this is a fun night out for the whole family and it wont be a strain on the wallet because it is absolutely FREE!