Listening Session for MA Rural Policy Plan Coming Up

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Massachusetts Rural Policy Advisory Commission (RPAC) will hold a "listening session" on Thursday, Dec. 6, 6:00-8:00 PM, at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, 1 Fenn St., Suite 201, Pittsfield.

This listening session is part of a series of similar events being held throughout the Commonwealth to inform the Commission’s development of a Rural Policy Plan for Massachusetts. The goal of the listening sessions is to gather input from community leaders regarding the suggested focus areas to be included in the development of the Massachusetts Rural Policy Plan.

The session is open to the general public; local elected and appointed officials and business and community leaders are encouraged to attend and participate. Registration is encouraged by contacting Susan Nawazelski at info@berkshireplanning.org.

Thirty towns in Berkshire County are considered rural towns. This is an opportunity to express the unique concerns of residents of the Berkshires as the RPAC begins to craft a comprehensive policy plan for rural Massachusetts.

The 15-member RPAC was created in 2016 and serves as a research body to advise the Legislature and the Governor on issues critical to the welfare and vitality of Massachusetts’ 170 rural municipalities, home to 13% of the state’s population.

The Commission also invites residents of rural towns to provide input via an online survey .

You can get more information about the Massachusetts Rural Policy Advisory Commission, by going here .