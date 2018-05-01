Little League, Local Baseball and Girls Softball Results

Great Barrington Little League - Wheeler & Taylor defeated Baba Louie's 6-4.

For Wheeler & Taylor, Michael Ullrich pitched 4 strong innings striking out 11 batters. At the plate, Michael had a double and two RBIs. Nathaniel Von Ruden, Noah Moody and Walt Hewins also had hits.

Baba Louie's saw quality pitching from Chris Paul, James Williamson and Sean Warren who had a combined 12 strikeouts. Sean Warren and Frankie Walsh led Baba Louie's at the plate.

In a cold night of Baseball - Aberdale's defeated Berkshire Orthopedics 8-6.

For Aberdale's, Simon Fife pitched three strong innings with 3 Strikeouts. Nathan TenBroeck pitched the next 3 innings with 5 strikeouts and a great defensive play from the mound to end the game.

Aberdale's bats were hot with Simon Fife, Cody Campbell and Kevin Dupont all with key hits. Eli Burch had his first Little League hit and Kahlil Carlson was 3 for 3 including a homerun.

For Berkshire Orthopedics, Collin Parker, Ty Stalker and Greyson Beacco combined for 8 Strikeouts. Ty Stalker was 3 for 3 from the plate. Joe Giumarro (Ja-Mar-o), Ben Gross and Sam St Peter all had hits.