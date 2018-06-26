Little League & Minor League Results For June 25

Great Barrington Little League

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Black Diamond 8-6

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Owen Wade pitched four strong inning's with nine strike outs and went two for four at the plate. Hayden Cutlip went two for four with an RBI. Parker Smith pitched the last two inning's with two strike outs and had an RBI single. Garrett Curtin had an RBI double.

For Black Diamond, Blake Smith had a double. Davon Hanavan went three for three with an RBI and pitched three solid innings with six strike outs. Christian Blanchard had a single and pitched two and a third innings with three strike outs. Gregory Kay had an RBI single and Keller Westcotte also had a single.

Minor League

Roger Trucking defeated Great Barrington Police Association 12-0

Roger Trucking scored five times in the first and cruised to a 12-0 victory over a young GBPA team.