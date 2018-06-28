Little League & Minor League Results for June 27

Great Barrington Little League

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Baba's Louie's 12-9

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Greyson Beacco pitched four strong innings with six strike outs. Garrett Curtin went four for four with 3 three RBI's. Ty Stalker went three for four with an RBI. Owen Wade went three for four with two RBI's.

For Baba Louie's, Chris Paul pitched three solid innings with four strike outs and he had an RBI. Mark Bailey went two for four with a double and he had two throw outs from behind the plate. Sean Warren went three for four with three RBI's and pitched two strong innings with two strike outs. Frankie Walsh had a single.

Minor League

In another rain shortened game, Roger Trucking outlasted West Stockbridge Police Association 7-5 in four innings.

Robbie Schur & Adam Williamson each had two hits. Max Wood, Jonah Harrington, Adam Williamson, and John Ireland pitched Roger Trucking to victory.

Aloisi Electric defeated Canaan 11-2.

The big hit for Aloisi was a grand slam from Odin Sisco. Quinn Butler Carlson had a double. Jackson Heaton scored three runs.

For Canaan, Cooper Bunce had 2 hits. Jacoby Reeve and Luca Brudcetta scored runs.

Aberdale's defeated Wheeler & Taylor 11 to 2 in the semi final round of the Founder's Day Tournament.

For Aberdale's, Cody Campbell, Khalil Carlson and Simon Fife combined for five strikeouts

Carter Lotz, Khalil Carlson and Cody Campbell each had two hits. Jay Howard, Cole Kennedy, and Eli Burch all contributed hits and RBI'S.